Ensysce Biosciences To Commence Trading On The OTC On July 1, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (OTC: LACQ, LACQW) today announced that, in connection with the closing of its previously announced merger with Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ"), the combined company, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., will commence trading its common stock and warrants under the ticker symbols "LACQ" and "LACQW," respectively, on the OTC Market on July 1, 2021.

As previously announced, the merger was approved by LACQ's shareholders on June 28, 2021 and closed on June 30, 2021. The Company will announce further trading information at a later time.

About Ensysce Biosciences: Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

