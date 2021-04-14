Ensuring Reliable Power Source Essential As Forecasters Release Predictions For Hurricane Season

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major weather outlets have issued their annual outlooks for the 2021 hurricane season, both of which suggest another troubling forecast for Atlantic and Gulf coast residents. Generac Ⓡ Power Systems (GNRC) - Get Report is encouraging homeowners in hurricane-affected areas to begin preparing now as the threat of an active hurricane season combined with the nation's aging electrical grid, make power security and back-up power solutions more critical than ever.

Weather experts from Colorado State University issued their forecast this week, predicting 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). AccuWeather's meteorologists also released their annual outlook recently, predicting between 16 and 20 named storms, including 7 to 10 hurricanes. Compared to the 30-year average, hurricane activity is projected to be well above historical levels.

"Power security is an absolute necessity for the lifestyles we are accustomed to in today's world," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer for Generac. "With a changing climate and an electrical grid in need of major updating, it is more important than ever to be prepared for natural disasters and have the peace of mind that comes with knowing your power is protected. Our homes are becoming our sanctuaries -we live, work, learn, and even shop from our homes today, and the impact of any loss of power cannot be understated."

Generac offers several resources to help homeowners prepare their homes for hurricanes and long outages. Consumers can find more information about inclement weather and tips for emergencies at https://www.generac.com/outages . They can also access Generac's exclusive Power Outage Tracker, which features up-to-the-minute outage information nationwide.

Generac home standby generators and solar energy storage systems provide the power security necessary to maintain a safe, secure, and comfortable home and are available in a variety of sizes to meet every energy need and budget.

"Preparing homes takes planning and consideration," said Minick. "With demand for backup power already at record levels, taking action sooner rather than later is the key to being protected from power outages that are likely to happen during the upcoming hurricane season."

To learn more about Generac's power security systems, visit www.generac.com .

About GeneracFounded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.

