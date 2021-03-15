ENSPIRA Secures Investment And Development Partnership With Mission8 To Create Next Generation HR Technology

LOS ANGELES and ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspira , an innovative human resources (HR) consultancy and technology firm, today announced an investment and technology development partnership with Mission8 , a venture studio. Mission8's significant investment will support Enspira's next-generation HR technology development efforts. They will also serve as a strategic advisor to fuel Enspira's overall mission and rapid 400% year-over-year growth.

Enspira will work with Mission8 to design and develop, through its new business unit, Enspira Technology Solutions (ETS), a revolutionary technology platform leveraging artificial intelligence and industry-leading best practices to propel the long-term success of Enspira's client organizations. The technology is currently in stealth mode.

"Mission8's investment and technology development efforts for ETS, along with their strategic advisory work with Enspira will enable us to continue our growth trajectory of providing fit-for-purpose people solutions that work for our clients," said Kurt Landon , Founder and CEO of Enspira. "Enspira brings people, process and technology-driven expertise focused on helping employers achieve optimal performance. Today, many complex and tedious HR processes are time-intensive and done manually. We are pleased that Mission8 will be co-creating with ETS our first product to address the workforce needs and HR pain points of organizations."

This strategic partnership supports the expansion of Enspira's services beyond its core HR consultancy business. Enspira is now uniquely positioned to address employers' HR consulting and technology needs as they evolve—whether they are startups requiring early-stage people solutions or midsize and larger organizations that may have highly complex people challenges and opportunities.

"What excites me most about working with Enspira is their commitment and track record of helping organizations take optimal care of their most important asset, their people," said Mission8 partner Alex Skatell . "Combining best-in-class HR experience with cutting edge technology will take organizations further than ever before."

Enspira's unique combination of HR-related services works together to provide employers with the right people solutions depending on their stage of evolution and growth, including:

Enspira Startup Studio (ESS) and Innovation Lab : ESS focuses on establishing the foundational HR infrastructure required to address the most critical, early-stage people needs for companies in their first three years of growth, while enabling these organizations to rapidly scale.

: ESS focuses on establishing the foundational HR infrastructure required to address the most critical, early-stage people needs for companies in their first three years of growth, while enabling these organizations to rapidly scale. Enspira Consulting Services (ECS): ECS designs pragmatic, fit-for-purpose solutions in the areas of Talent Development, Organizational and Leadership Effectiveness, and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging for midsize to large organizations with complex and sophisticated people needs.

ECS designs pragmatic, fit-for-purpose solutions in the areas of Talent Development, Organizational and Leadership Effectiveness, and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging for midsize to large organizations with complex and sophisticated people needs. Enspira Technology Solutions (ETS): ETS addresses unmet needs across the HR technology landscape through innovative product development and strategic advisory services.

"The Enspira and Mission8 strategic partnership is a winning combination of complementary talents and skill sets," said Jennifer Axmacher, Chief Strategy Officer, Enspira and President of ETS. "Together, we are building an innovative, intelligent HR platform that will allow business leaders to make strategic people-related decisions in a smart, confident and expeditious manner, without losing critical 'human' elements in the process. It's truly a game changer."

About Mission8: Mission 8 is a venture studio focused on building, investing in, and partnering with organizations and entrepreneurs to turn purpose-driven ideas into reality. The 8 in Mission 8 represents infinity or the state of having no end or limit and signifies a commitment to sustaining progress through a continuous sharing of best practices, tools, and returning proceeds into future missions. Whether you need help raising a round, hiring a product team, launching a marketing campaign, or anything in between, we connect you directly with our network of builders, investors, and advisors. With our dedicated fund, we also invest in and acquire select companies to accelerate their missions.

About Enspira: Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people be inspired, grow and thrive, so their organization does too. Founded in 2018 by Kurt Landon , Enspira is an innovative and LGBTQ-owned HR consultancy and technology firm headquartered in Southern California, helping clients with their people needs and consistently delivering the most practical and pragmatic ways to implement them within their organizations. Through the combination of its Startup Studio and Innovation Lab, Consulting Services and Technology Solutions business units, Enspira's winning team of HR experts collectively bring hundreds of years of diverse, cross-industry and global experience. Learn more at enspirahr.com and follow @enspirahr .

