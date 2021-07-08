Enso Village Wins Best Senior Housing Community In Builder Magazine's 2021 "Gold Nugget" Awards

HEALDSBURG, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan O'Connell, Spiritual Director for Enso Village, a collaboration between San Francisco Zen Center, the largest residential Zen Buddhist community in the West, and Kendal, a visionary Quaker-based provider of retirement community services, announced today that the Healdsburg, CA-based property has won the prestigious Gold Nugget Award presented by Builder Magazine. Enso Village, designed by Oakland-based HKIT Architects along with Seattle-based Mithun Architects and being built by The Weitz Company, was selected from more than 600 entries for grand and merit winners in categories including single-family, multifamily, and custom residential. Now in its 58th year, the Gold Nugget Awards have raised the bar for innovative architecture, planning, and construction concepts that solve fundamental building industry needs. A full list of winners can be found here.

"San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal are both 50 years old and share a commitment to deep listening and active collaboration," said Susan O'Connell, Spiritual Director for Enso Village. "It is great to see the spirit of collaboration and consensus be embodied in the process of creating Enso Village - even before breaking ground."

Focused on mindfulness and living fully in the present moment, the property will be built with cornerstones including closeness to nature, environmental stewardship contemplative care and healthy life choices. The Zen-inspired 275-unit property involves a wine country-contemporary campus with seven gable-roof buildings "wrapping" four courtyards connected by breezeways and covered walkways. Gold Nugget judges noted the project's quiet, unapologetic Northern California brand of intentionality in function and form.

Enso Village will offer 221 independent living, 30 assisted living and 24 memory support residences set among rolling hills in wine country. The community will offer a Zendo for meditation, healthy dining options, and will focus on living lightly on the land, while contributing widely to the greater Healdsburg community. Opening is anticipated in late 2022.

"For everyone, Gold Nugget is the place to take inspiration from design, planning, and development achievements that range from a jewel box custom home to lavish destination environments to affordable housing to intricate infill neighborhoods and leading-edge prototypes," says Lisa Parrish, judging chair and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator. "And while entering is easy, winning is hard, so whether it's the first time or 58th in the Gold Nugget spotlight, taking a merit or grand is undeniably sweet."

Attention to detail surrounds sustainability from resource use from construction through continued operations both economically and socially. The North Village will offer services to more than one income bracket and will benefit working families, seniors, local businesses, and travelers passing through or vacationing in Healdsburg. It will be socially sustainable by spanning generational divides. Within the Village, working adults, families, retirees, and the elderly will all be represented. These uses will have an integral connection and engagement with the Healdsburg community with employment opportunities, housing, social programs, and active and passive transportation connectivity.

About Enso Village:Enso Village is a Life Plan Community in Healdsburg, CA, with a focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship, contemplative care and healthy life choices for adults 60+. The property is located at 435 Allan Court Healdsburg, CA 95448. For more information visit https://enso.kendal.org or call 707-756-5036.

About the Weitz Company: Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is one of the oldest general contractors in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record's Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction's Giants 300 Contractors lists.

