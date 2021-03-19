HOUSTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that ENSafrica has expanded its global membership with five new jurisdictions in Africa in addition to South Africa and Mauritius: Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda and...

HOUSTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that ENSafrica has expanded its global membership with five new jurisdictions in Africa in addition to South Africa and Mauritius: Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda and Uganda. This expansion reflects ENSafrica's well known reputation as Africa's largest law firm with the capacity to deliver for clients across all major industries in Africa. The expanded reach across the African continent within WSG exemplifies WSG's continued focus of qualified premiere direct global reach for members and their clients.

ENSafrica Expands Exclusive WSG Membership in Africa with the Addition of Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda and Uganda

With over 600 practitioners and more than 200 years of experience, ENSafrica has a rich and impressive history. Today, the firm offers legal expertise through its fully integrated offices across Southern, West and East Africa and Mauritius with specialist divisions including commercial areas of law, tax, forensics, intellectual property, Africa regulatory and business intelligence, Asia- Africa trade (including China, India, and Japan), and structuring of investments.

WSG Chairman Ramon Moyano said, "The addition of five ENSafrica regions to the WSG network further strengthens the WSG relationship with the largest law firm across Africa and provides WSG members increased opportunities for their clients in the fast-growing industries across the continent."

"We are pleased to be expanding our footprint within WSG to represent our firm in five additional locations. ENSafrica's extended membership in WSG attests to the vibrancy and health of the network, as well as its inroads into the African continent," said Mzi Mgudlwa, ENSafrica Chief Executive.

