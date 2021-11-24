Enpro To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get EnPro Industries, Inc. Report will present at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 30. The company's presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company's website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on niche applications across many end-markets including semiconductor, general industrial, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company's website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006161/en/