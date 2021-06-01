Enpro To Present At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get Report will present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 3. The company's presentation is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company's website, www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about Enpro, visit the company's website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

