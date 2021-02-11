EnPro Launches Charitable Foundation; Commits $1 Million In Support Of Education, Equality, Diversity, And Preserving Human Dignity

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, today announced that it has launched the EnPro Foundation...

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get Report, a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, today announced that it has launched the EnPro Foundation ("Foundation") with an initial commitment of $1 million. The Foundation has applied to become a philanthropic 501(c)(3) organization and its establishment further strengthens the company's ongoing commitment to enabling the full release of human possibility.

"At EnPro, our values are safety (physical and psychological), excellence, and respect for all people. We hold dearly the sanctity and equality of each human being and the inherent right of each person to grow and develop into their best and truest expression," said Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnPro. "In support of these values, we are pleased to announce the creation of our EnPro Foundation, which is committed to supporting nonprofit entities and initiatives that provide opportunities for individuals, particularly those that are economically disadvantaged, to thrive and grow into their full potential. Through the Foundation, we intend to create real and sustainable change in our society."

"The EnPro Foundation represents the manifestation of our company's core values and commitment to being part of the solution, applying EnPro's values, purpose, and way of working to create a lasting impact on our world," said Deb Jahnke, Chair of the EnPro Foundation. "Our objective is to create real change that will remove barriers and boundaries, enabling everyone to develop into their truest, best self. The Foundation builds on the company's long-standing support of local communities and will enhance existing programs and initiatives within the company."

The Foundation primarily partners with organizations that serve underrepresented and underserved populations and includes a focus on initiatives to advance education, equality, and diversity, as well as preserving human dignity. In December 2020, the Foundation distributed initial grants to several organizations, including: Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, AL (Education), Baker Ripley in Houston, TX (COVID-19 Pandemic Response), and Good Friends Charlotte in Charlotte, NC (COVID-19 Pandemic Response).

