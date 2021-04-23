Enpro Announces Date For First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday May 7, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get Report intends to release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Friday May 7, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company's performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13714135. The company's financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company's website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about Enpro, visit the company's website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

