Enphase Energy Partners With Solargain For Innovative Retail Solar Offerings In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Solargain, one of Australia's largest and most experienced solar energy providers, has selected Enphase microinverters as the premium inverter solution for its turnkey retail solar offerings in Australia.

Solargain, with headquarters in Perth, Australia, has more than 70,000 solar installations across the country, supported by a large service department dedicated to providing the highest levels of pre- and post-installation service to its customers. ISO 9001 certified and Clean Energy Council accredited, Solargain, with more than 20 years in operation, has developed a reputation for quality solar in Australia.

Solargain's track record for operational excellence is complemented by its focus on innovating the residential solar experience. For example, the company was selected by IKEA as its Australian partner to support IKEA's in-store and online solar offering with best-in-class technology and fulfillment. Australian consumers purchasing a Solargain-IKEA solar system can select Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters to deliver panel-level system monitoring, enhanced safety, and maximum performance for homes with complex roofs, small roofs, and partial shading.

Another example of Solargain's inventive approach to shifting the perception of solar towards becoming a household necessity is its partnership with Qantas, Australia's flag carrier and largest airline. Solargain's customers can earn Qantas points for various smart energy purchases, including Enphase microinverter-based solar systems.

"Solargain's mission is to make the benefits of solar power more accessible to Australian homeowners, and our partnerships with IKEA and Qantas are great milestones in this undertaking," said Keera Single, chief executive officer at Solargain. "Solargain has enjoyed a long and extensive business relationship with Enphase, and we are happy to be able to include a cutting-edge, premium brand Enphase microinverter in our retail solar offerings that we believe will deliver excellent results for our customers."

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regime with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended to 15, 20, or 25 years.

Solargain-IKEA systems utilizing Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters are outfitted with the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway, which connects each system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"As the energy landscape evolves, savvy solar businesses such as Solargain are developing new ways to deliver a better customer experience and lower the barriers for homeowners to invest in solar energy," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Solargain's success is a powerful example of how Enphase microinverters can be leveraged to unlock advanced residential solar outcomes with unmatched design freedom, quality, and performance."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn, and Twitter .

Enphase, IQ 7+, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

