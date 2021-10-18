Enphase Energy Launches Encharge™ Battery Storage Systems In Belgium

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started shipping its Encharge™ battery storage systems to customers in Belgium, further expanding the product's availability in the European market. Encharge battery storage systems are also currently available to customers in Germany and North America.

"We are pleased to offer battery storage systems to residential customers in Belgium, a fast-growing solar market in Europe," said Peter van Berkel, general manager of Enphase Energy Europe. "Encharge battery storage systems, along with IQ 7™ family of microinverters, offer an all-in-one solution, which allows homeowners to optimize their energy usage and reduce their energy bills. With a strong adoption rate for solar energy among Flemish homeowners, we anticipate a warm reception for the product and its capabilities."The Encharge battery storage system offers storage configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to an aggregate 42kWh, along with the ability to upgrade through the lifetime of the system. Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage solution designed to not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway, which connects Enphase systems to the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app. Encharge batteries offer over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty.

"We are eager to educate customers about the benefits of investing in battery storage systems, including cost, efficiency, and reliability," said Thomas de Meyer, business manager of DeVa Power. "Enphase has truly been an essential partner for our solar installations in Belgium. The safety and reliability of their products helps us to instil confidence in our customers that they have made the right choice for their homes."

"We have worked as a trusted partner with Enphase for more than a decade, and the majority of our solar installations have been with Enphase products," said Kristof Lassault, business owner of Lassault, KL Electric. "We tell our customers that when they purchase an Encharge battery storage system, their energy consumption can expand without cost increases. We are also pleased that Enphase offers 24/7 customer support, another benefit for our customers."

"We are noticing that people are starting to realize the benefits of generating their own energy," said Wim Dirickx, owner of Belgian Solar. "We help our customers understand the financial benefits of investing in solar. Our partnership with Enphase has lasted because we trust their long-term vision and the reliability and safety of their products, along with their excellent 24/7 customer support." Installers in Belgium can currently buy Encharge battery storage systems from CEBEO, GPC, Natec, and Solar Clarity.Learn more about Enphase Storage in Belgium here.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

