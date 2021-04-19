Enphase Energy And REA Global Power The First Electric Bus In Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Transdev, a multinational transit operator, selected Enphase microinverters for the first public transport depot in Australia to feature a fully solar-powered bus. Transdev plans to electrify the public transport network in Australia to show that it is more economical both financially and environmentally to transition to solar-powered electrical vehicle (EV) buses.

Transdev partnered with REA Global, an award winning residential and commercial solar installer with Platinum status in the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Australia. The first stage of the installation paired 250 x 380 W REA Power Series Modules with Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters to deliver this pioneering 95 kW commercial project.

"The decision to partner with REA Global for our solar requirements was simple as Michael and his team provide the most advanced solar technology and industry-leading workmanship and service," said Marc Cleave, head of engineering at Transdev Australia. "Enphase microinverters were chosen as part of the REA Solar solution to help enable us to generate the most amount of energy for the available rooftop space and provide ultimate system safety and accountability with panel-level monitoring."

"Being chosen as the key energy partner for Transdev Australia is a great honor and it showcases our commitment to the development and implementation of advanced solar technology," said Michael Mrowka, director at REA Global. "Enphase microinverters are key to this as the technology enables us to create more solar energy from a smaller space with increased safety and reliability."

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years.

Reliability and panel-level monitoring were essential requirements to gather the data needed to drive the initiative forward and ensure optimal performance. Both REA Global's residential and commercial installations are outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect the solar systems to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"I am pleased that Transdev has utilized Enphase microinverter technology to shine a light on the electrified future of public transport," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Transdev's vision complements our mission to usher in a new energy future, and it is through the commitment to quality, service, and innovation by partners like REA Global that the clean energy evolution can be realized."

