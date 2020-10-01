Enovacom and Orange Healthcare, to fully meet the needs of the players in the health sector, which is currently undergoing a digital transformation (Photo: Orange Business Services)

The healthcare sector is a key focus of Orange's 2025 strategic plan. As part of this, Orange Business Services is reorganizing its healthcare entities, Enovacom and Orange Healthcare, to fully meet the needs of the players in this sector, which is...

As of today, Orange Healthcare B2B activities have been transferred to Enovacom. With a team of 250 people, this unique hub will boost synergies and support the digital shift in healthcare. With headquarters in Marseille, the integrated team also supports the Group's commitment to reinforce its strategic activities in local regions, as close as possible to local players and talent. This transformation is being complemented by an ambitious recruitment plan.

" Orange Business Services understands the need to gain momentum in the healthcare sector. Thanks to this integration, Enovacom—which is already a leader in terms of interoperability in France—will see its expertise enhanced and expand its portfolio to offer tailored solutions for all healthcare players. Enovacom will be able to take advantage of the strengths of the Orange Group to face the many healthcare challenges ahead and take part in larger scale projects. Enovacom has all the attributes required to become a leader in e-health in France," says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, Senior Vice President, Digital and Data, Orange Business Services and CEO of Enovacom.

" A new page of Enovacom's history is being written. By focusing on the healthcare ambitions of the Digital and Data unit of Orange Business Services from now on, we are taking on a new dimension. Now more than ever we need to work alongside those who care for us in order to improve medical devices. The support and expertise of Orange Business Services will help solidify the foundations of Enovacom solutions. Our commitment at present is to develop new products to meet the current and future needs of our 1,600 customers," adds Laurent Frigara, Deputy CEO of Enovacom.

Within the Digital and Data business unit, Enovacom will be led by Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia — Co-founders and current Deputy CEOs. The organization, whose 250 employees are spread across Marseille, Paris, London and Montreal, hosts the Healthcare activities of Orange Business Services, structured around three main Departments:

- The Operations and Transformation Department under the leadership of Eric Pieuchot. This department will ensure the deployment and operation of services to customers while ensuring the compliance of processes and the security of operations related to ISO-27001- and HDS-certified Data Hosting activities.- The Business Department, in particular commercial business in France, led by Laurent Moulin- The Products Department, headed up by Frédéric Bourcier, which will develop digital products and solutions adapted to the healthcare ecosystem.

The new structure's e-health software and services respond to four key challenges: health data protection, exchanges and sharing between players in the health ecosystem, patient journey digitization and health data utilization.

Enovacom is a specialist in the healthcare data journey and collects, transports, stores, processes, analyzes and shares data, and creates value in a secure way. Since 2006, the company has been supporting healthcare players in their digital transformation, in France and abroad, with innovative solutions to improve quality, the care path and patient experience. Enovacom will be able to rely on the expertise of Orange Business Services in digital and data, cyber, cloud, consulting and IoT to support healthcare players throughout their data journey.

About EnovacomEnovacom joined Orange Business Services in 2018, and since October 1, 2020, consolidates all of its B2B activities dedicated to the health sector. With 250 experts based in Marseille, Paris, London and Montreal, Enovacom offers software and services dedicated to e-health to support healthcare establishments in their digital transformation. The expertise of Orange Business Services in network, cyber, cloud, IoT, analytics and consulting means that it can support healthcare providers throughout the data journey. Enovacom is a key player in projects involving innovation and cooperation with the entire ecosystem to develop new services and use cases. Enovacom has more than 1'600 public sector customers.

About Orange Business ServicesOrange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 253 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

