Enochian BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentation Of Elimination Of HBV In Mice With No Evident Toxicity

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Report - Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences and Director of Seraph Research Institute (SRI), presented data demonstrating daily reduction of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) until it could no longer be detected by the 8 th day. No toxicities to the liver or other tissues were identified. The findings were presented during the prestigious International Liver Conference, and presentations can be found ( Link to presentations.)

Enochian BioSciences holds the exclusive license for the proprietary technology. The daily measurements, studies of various doses of the product, and toxicity are important components for review by regulatory agencies.

The innovative cellular therapy, known as Hijack RNA, tricks the viruses to use proteins that are needed to reproduce, in order to trigger the infected cells to commit suicide instead of becoming a virus-making factory. On June 21, Enochian BioSciences announced the acquisition of an exclusive license for the use of the Hijack RNA approach as a potential way to treat or prevent any variant of influenza or coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19 (see news release). A similar approach to potentially treat or cure HIV is being developed to expand Hijack RNA as an Enochian BioSciences platform to treat deadly viruses.

Dr. Mark Dybul, a public health expert in HIV and Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board of Enochian BioSciences commented, "The promising data presented by Dr. Gumrukçu builds on growing evidence that this novel strategy could potentially cure HBV, a condition which affects approximately 350 million individuals worldwide. Combined with the promising results from studies to treat or prevent any coronavirus or influenza virus, the data also offers hope that Hijack RNA could be a powerful platform technology to combat some of the most devastating diseases in the world."

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company's gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza virsuses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com

About Seraph Research Institute (SRI)Seraph Research Institute is a Los Angeles-based non-profit research institution, which runs basic science, translational and clinical research in pursuit of cures and effective treatments for chronic viral infections, cancers, and genetic disorders. For more information, please visit Seraphinstitute.org

Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "aims," "intends," "potential," or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioScience's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

