Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, Inc. (EBF) - Get Report, a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two and one-half cents ($0.225) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 12, 2021.

About Ennis

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the USA to serve the Company's national network of distributors. Ennis manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels and other custom products. For more information, visit www.ennis.com.

