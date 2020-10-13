Enlivex: After Expedited Review, Israeli Ministry Of Health Authorizes Initiation Of Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra In COVID-19 Severe And Critical Patients

Nes Ziona, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today reported that the Israeli Ministry of Health authorized the initiation of a proposed investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating Allocetra TM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

The planned COVID-19 study is a multi-center investigator-initiated, Phase II clinical trial. The trial is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, and is designed to assess Allocetra TM in combination with standard of care treatment. The trial plans to evaluate safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters.

Enlivex recently reported positive top-line results of a previously announced Phase Ib investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra TM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition in Hadassah Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in Israel. Enlivex was scheduled to provide the Israeli Ministry of Health with a full summary of the completed Phase Ib study following a 28-day observational period for each of the five patients treated in that study, which period is scheduled to lapse in late October.

However, based on the positive Phase Ib top-line results and the release from the hospital of all patients treated in that study, after having tested negative for COVID-19, the Israeli Ministry of Health requested expedited submission by Enlivex of its COVID-19 Allocetra TM Phase Ib clinical trial summary prior to the completion of the full 28-day period for the last patient in order to expedite the regulatory review process.

The Phase Ib clinical trial included five COVID-19 patients, three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five patients completely recovered from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5 days (severe) and 9 days (critical), following administration of Allocetra TM, at which time they were all COVID-19 PCR negative. There were no reported severe adverse events relating to the administration of Allocetra TM in the patients, and the therapy was well-tolerated.

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex, and Prof. Dror Mevorach, Chief Medical Officer of Enlivex, stated in a joint comment: "We would like to thank the Israeli Ministry of Health for its unprecedented expedited review and for authorizing a Phase II clinical trial of Allocetra TM in COVID-19 patients in severe and critical condition."

ABOUT THE ALLOCETRA COVID-19 PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALThe COVID-19 study is a multi-center investigator-initiated, Phase II clinical trial. The trial is expected to recruit up to twenty-four COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, as defined by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), and is designed to assess Allocetra TM in combination with standard of care treatment. Safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters are planned to be evaluated. Up to 24 patients are expected to be recruited, subject to each patient's eligibility and signing of an informed consent to participate and receive treatment. Eligibility criteria include an existing illness with at least one of (a) radiographic infiltrates by imaging (chest x-ray, CT scan, etc.), or (b) Sp/O2 ratio lower or equal to 94% on room air, or (c) requiring supplemental oxygen (low flow or high flow), with a P/F ratio of below 350 but higher than 150. Exclusion criteria include (a) pregnancy, lactation and childbearing potential woman who are not willing to use acceptable contraceptives measures for the entire study duration, (b) Illness combined with other organ failure requiring organ support other than a respirator, including Stage 4 severe chronic kidney disease or requiring dialysis (i.e. estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) < 30), (c) intubated patients (due to inability to sign an informed consent), (d) patients with malignant tumor, other serious systemic diseases and psychosis, (e) patients who are participating in other clinical trials or treated with any experimental agents that may contradict this trial, (f) co-infection of HIV or tuberculosis, (g) known immunocompromised state or medications known to be immunosuppressive, and (h) patients with P/F ratio or S/F ratio of <150 or a change in status of eligibility manifested by a rapid decline of P/F ratio between eligibility status and actual drug delivery.

ABOUT THE ALLOCETRA COVID-19 PHASE Ib CLINICAL TRIALThe COVID-19 study was a single-center investigator-initiated, Phase Ib clinical trial. The trial recruited five COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition, as defined by the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), and was designed to assess Allocetra TM in combination with standard of care treatment. Safety, tolerability, cytokine profile and efficacy parameters were defined to be evaluated as part of the study. Up to 5 patients were expected to be recruited, subject to patient's eligibility and signing of an informed consent. Eligibility criteria included an existing illness with at least one of (a) radiographic infiltrates by imaging (chest x-ray, CT scan, etc.), or (b) Sp/O2 ratio lower or equal to 94% on room air, or (c) requiring supplemental oxygen (low flow or high flow), with a P/F ratio of below 350 but higher than 150. Exclusion criteria included (a) pregnancy, lactation and childbearing potential woman who are not willing to use acceptable contraceptives measures for the entire study duration, (b) Illness combined with other organ failure requiring organ support other than a respirator, including Stage 4 severe chronic kidney disease or requiring dialysis (i.e. estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) < 30), (c) intubated patients (due to inability to sign an informed consent), (d) patients with malignant tumor, other serious systemic diseases and psychosis, (e) patients who are participating in other clinical trials or treated with any experimental agents that may contradict this trial, (f) co-infection of HIV or tuberculosis, and (g) known immunocompromised state or medications known to be immunosuppressive.

ABOUT ENLIVEX Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs) such as sepsis and COVID-19, as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com .

