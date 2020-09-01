EnLink Midstream To Participate In Investor Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that representatives of EnLink, including Barry Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pablo Mercado, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and meet...

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) - Get Report (EnLink) announced today that representatives of EnLink, including Barry Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pablo Mercado, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and meet virtually with investors at the upcoming Barclays 2020 CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2020. As part of the conference, Mr. Davis is scheduled to participate in a Barclays-hosted question and answer session.

EnLink's latest presentation, the quarterly report for the second quarter of 2020, is currently available for download on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com.

About the EnLink Midstream CompaniesEnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) - Get Report. Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations and Tax, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

