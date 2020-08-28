EnLink Midstream Provides Business Update On Hurricane Laura Impact

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) reported today that storm-related impacts from Hurricane Laura on EnLink's assets, finances and operations are not expected to be significant, and, most importantly all...

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) - Get Report (EnLink) reported today that storm-related impacts from Hurricane Laura on EnLink's assets, finances and operations are not expected to be significant, and, most importantly all employees are safe and accounted for.

"We are extremely thankful that our employees are safe, and I continue to be proud of how quickly and effectively our teams respond to critical events like this, preparing in advance to protect our people, communities and business continuity during difficult situations," said Barry E. Davis, EnLink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team has done tremendous work to minimize the impacts of Hurricane Laura to our business operations, which has enabled us to continue providing essential energy infrastructure services in a safe and reliable manner."

EnLink operates a large network of assets in Louisiana and along the Gulf coast, including one of the largest gas transmission pipeline systems in Louisiana. In addition, EnLink owns and operates natural gas liquids fractionation, transportation, storage and distribution assets that connect the hub in Mont Belvieu, Texas to demand markets in southern Louisiana.

