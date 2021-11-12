Enjoy Resort-Style Living At Home With Clear Brilliance

Inject style and luxury into any space and enjoy a resort feel at home with one simple upgrade - Clear Brilliance explains.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners shouldn't have to settle for anything less than the height of luxury. Pool fencing and frameless glass balustrades experts, Clear Brilliance, explains how to bring a resort feel from holiday to home with one simple addition to any outdoor area: glass pool fencing.

Clear Brilliance reports that glass pool fencing is increasingly becoming the fencing style of choice for many Melbourne residents for a multitude of reasons - not least of all, its chic appearance. This type of fencing provides outdoor pool areas with an upscale look and feel without compromising on safety or quality.

High quality glass fencing mimics the high brow feel of luxury resorts when properly installed, says Clear Brilliance. The cherry on top for homeowners is that glass panels are durable and very easy to maintain. The glass is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and harsh weather, making them perfect for Melbourne's unpredictable weather patterns. They don't require much upkeep and maintenance is simple: Clear Brilliance recommends sealing the glass with EnduroShield glass protection and giving the panels a simple clean with window cleaner when they are visibly dirty.

Pet owners and parents don't need to miss out either. Clear Brilliance reports that glass pool fencing provides not only aesthetic benefits, but also high levels of safety and protection. Pets and children can't slip through slats or climb over the top, and self-closing latches make it difficult for small hands to unlock the gate. Melbourne's famously strict pool fencing regulations are all taken into account with Clear Brilliance frameless glass pool fencing, so pool owners don't need to jeopardise a stunning pool area in the name of safety.

When it comes to frameless glass pool fencing, Melbourne-based Clear Brilliance assures pool owners that glass pool fencing is not only attractive, but also practical and safe. Also experts in glass balustrade stairs, Clear Brilliance is passionate about providing Melbourne residents with high quality glass fencing and balustrades to elevate the look of any space.

