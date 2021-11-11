Enjoy Breakfast For Dessert: Hamburger Stand Launches Creamy, Delicious Apple Jacks Dipped Cone & Shake

Chain combined Apple Jacks cereal with their creamy soft serve and created two delightfully, rich flavor experiences you don't want to miss

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over peanut butter and jelly. Stand aside coffee cake! Hamburger Stand took a popular breakfast food and created two mouthwatering desserts you'll enjoy all day. The chain combined the terrific taste of Apple Jacks cereal with their creamy Tastee Freez soft serve to create the delightful Apple Jacks Dipped Cone and delicious Apple Jacks Shake. It's like having breakfast for dessert!

"I would describe the Apple Jacks Dipped Cone and Shake like drinking that last bit of flavorful, cold milk after finishing a bowlful of Apple Jacks," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "Both taste absolutely delicious, and we're excited to share them with our guests."

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger StandFounded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Hamburger Stand