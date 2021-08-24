Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Reports On Product Roadmap And Market Needs

CLAYMONT, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) provides an update on wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai's, current plans to upgrade its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) workforce management (WFM) software, including the addition of a mobile interface in the coming months.

Enigmai, currently focused on development of a series of upgrades to its proprietary software, has determined to also add a mobile application to further enhance the software package. This decision was a direct result of feedback from current customers and potential customers that have reviewed the software suite and have been invited to provide invaluable product feedback. Many of those companies emphasized the benefit of a mobile application in order to enable them to better serve their employees and streamline management needs.

"After talking to many companies with different needs in the WFM world, we understood that there is a growing need for a mobile app as a valuable add-on to our existing upgrade plans. We have listened to current and future clients and will be developing this mobile app immediately upon completion of the client upgrades already in progress," said Ms. Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development.

The new mobile app will be designed to help Enigmai meet the needs of a wider range of customers and greatly improve customer service. As of now, there are no release dates set for the launch of this additional improvement to our EBS suite. The development is expected to commence once the company has completed the first phase client interface development which is currently ongoing.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of GSPT, added, "I am extremely excited that Enigmai's enhanced product roadmap is being defined with input from current and future customers, and I am pleased with the teams' decision to develop a mobile app as the next step in the EBS product development cycle. I am positive that the addition of the mobile app will continue to make our software offering extremely competitive in the marketplace and offer our sales team even more diverse customer enrollment opportunities. Golden Star will support funding this critical development."

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day's HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management's extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.