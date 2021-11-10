Enigmai Ltd, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Signs A Letter Of Intent To Pilot Its WorkForce Management System In Hospitals

Claymont, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd, has signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with National Organized Workers Union to pilot its Enigmai Business Suite (EBS) workforce management system (WFM) in hospitals.

National Organized Workers Union manages the union for some of the largest hospitals in Canada and is based in Toronto, Ontario, overseeing approximately 3,000 workers spread across four hospitals.

Golden Star Enterprises CEO, Eliav Kling, commented, "We are very happy to see Enigmai's growth into the North American market. This is a significant milestone for the Enigmai team as it is the first engagement outside Israel. We know that our software can provide great value to multiple operating sectors globally, and we are excited to help hospitals to better schedule their employees, provide better service to their clients, and save money while doing so."

The LOI between Enigmai and National Organized Workers Union states that once Enigmai's product upgrade, currently under development, is ready (anticipated for the first quarter of 2022), the National Organized Workers Union will commence a product pilot in which it will evaluate the product for two months. If at the end of the pilot program, they find the product to be beneficial, the union will recommend implementing the product in all the hospitals they serve permanently.

Mr. Tim Cadeau, the Treasurer of the National Organized Workers Union, said, "On first glance at Enigmai's WFM solution, I understood that it could be the solution to most of the conflicts between the union and the hospitals. I believe that the return on investment will be high for all parties involved once hospitals adopt the solution Enigmai is offering."

Mr. Louis Shefsky, President of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., concluded: "We have a unique opportunity to resolve a conflict between two organizations, the hospitals and the unions, with our product, offering benefits to all parties involved. That is a true win-win situation, and I am proud to be able to mitigate this conflict with our solution. I am confident that we will be able to help other business verticals with Enigmai's product."

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day's HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management's extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

