Eni And CLG Announce Joint Cooperation And Licensing Agreement For Complete Suite Of Residue Hydrocracking Technologies

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eni and Chevron Lummus Global LLC, (CLG) are pleased to announce the execution of a Joint Cooperation and Licensing Agreement for a complete suite of residue hydrocracking solutions. This will include Eni's EST (Eni Slurry Technology) and LC-FINING, LC-MAX, LC-SLURRY and LC-LSFO technologies from CLG. These world-class technologies will offer refiners a wide range of conversion options, including complete conversion of residua to valuable distillate products.

Both CLG and Eni bring deep investments in research and development that have led to the fast commercialization of cutting-edge residue hydrocracking technologies and superior technical and engineering services to support these technologies. Eni brings its EST technology to this cooperative arrangement as the market leader in slurry hydrocracking processes, offering to its clients a very high conversion competitive advantage. CLG's residue hydrocracking technologies based on a liquid circulation ebullated bed platform are the most widely used and solidly reliable residue hydrocracking technologies in the market for moderate to high conversion.

The agreement will enable Eni and CLG to utilize and enhance the complementary nature of their respective hydrocracking technologies, offering clients the most comprehensive array of solutions on a large commercial operating base. Eni and CLG will work closely at their leading-edge R&D facilities in Italy and the United States to develop the next generation of process and catalyst technologies suited to address the complete conversion of low-value residua and alternative feedstocks to valuable transportation fuels and petrochemical precursors.

"In Eni, we found the right partner to complement and grow our vital residue hydrocracking portfolio. Eni and CLG were founded on intense research, high technical standards and rapid commercialization of technologies," said Ujjal Mukherjee, Managing Director of CLG. "We look forward to combining our deep talent pools to provide our clients the most robust and economically attractive conversion technologies."

"With the signature of this agreement, we believe that CLG and Eni will be able to offer the market a new range of services to better respond to industry needs," said Giuseppe Ricci, Eni Energy Evolution Chief Operating Officer. "Moreover, we are convinced that this cooperation will lead to an important step in the energy transition by advancing our hydrocracking technologies to also process alternative and more challenging feedstocks like plastic waste."

About Chevron Lummus GlobalChevron Lummus Global, a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

