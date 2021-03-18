Enhanced High-speed Connector From Amphenol Supports 10Gb/s Data Transmission

ENDICOTT, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its Max-M12 product line to include an X coding, high-speed connector with support for 10Gb/s ( 1000M Ethernet with CAT6 cable) data transmission and S coding for a safer connection with First Mate Last Break. These new connectors are ideal for use in the rail and mass transit (RMT), heavy equipment vehicles, industrial automation and robotics markets.

Technical Specifications

X coding, high-speed connector with support for 10 Gb/s

S coding for a safer connection

Endures extreme temperatures ranging from -55˚C to 125˚C

Current rating of 4A

IP67

Can withstand up to 240 hours of salt spray

Ideal for high-speed data transmission

Used on RMT door systems, on camera and communication systems, as well as on HVAC systems, the Max-M12 can easily transmit high speed data in environments where there is high vibration, moisture, salt, dirt and debris. It can also be used for off-road vehicles, ruggedized factory automation and robotics signal applications.

The Max-M12 family of connectors is based on IEC 61076-2-101 and SAE J2839. They are backward compatible and can be mated with any standard M12 connector with the same indexing. The Max-M12 features several different mounting options, including front or back lock/flange and wire termination styles, including solder, crimp and printed circuit tails.

The Max-M12 is rated to 4A and can endure extreme temperatures ranging from -55˚C to 125˚C. All Max-M12 connectors have an IP67 rating making them dust and waterproof. They are resistant to high pressure wash downs and water immersion. To ensure high performance in harsh environments, Amphenol has plating solutions designed to endure salt spray testing for up to 240 hours.

Amphenol's Max-M12 connector in-line mated pair can withstand 444 N of connector-to-cable retention forces and contact retention forces to 110 N. Housed in an HDM 12 EX impact resistant metal or plastic shell, the in-line mated pair is available as a 90˚ right angle or straight versions. When shielding is required the Max-M12 metal version is available in multiple shell styles for a variety of interconnect requirements. Both the 4- and 5-pin configurations are available with A, B and D polarity codes.

