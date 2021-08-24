Enhanced Digital Twin Capabilities From Taqtile Make It Easier To Complete Complex Tasks

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile continues to make its industry-leading Manifest work-instruction platform more powerful and easier for front-line workers to use with the enhanced capabilities of its virtual digital twins.

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile continues to make its industry-leading Manifest work-instruction platform more powerful and easier for front-line workers to use with the enhanced capabilities of its virtual digital twins. Viewed and manipulated within the Manifest ® augmented reality (AR) environment, digital twins are static or animated 3D models of real-world equipment which can be fused with Internet of Things (IoT) data, such as RPMs, pressure, and temperature.

The key benefit of Manifest digital twins is the ability to view and virtually interact with physically large pieces of equipment. Digital twins provide access to clear, uncomplicated views of the equipment and its individual components, making it easier to follow repair and maintenance procedures on-site, perform training in a classroom, and review equipment remotely.

Digital twins are simple to incorporate into Manifest, requiring little to no 3D CAD expertise. Views from different perspectives can be made available to operators via Manifest drop-down menus or automatically displayed in the context of a specific step or task. Virtual views inside the equipment itself are possible, enabling operators to see the state of the equipment and understand how individual pieces of machinery are constructed.

"Digital twins are the latest example of how we are constantly improving the functionality and usability of Manifest, making it more valuable for our customers and their front-line employees," said Dirck Schou, CEO, Taqtile. "There is not another application in the workplace that so elegantly unites step-by-step procedures, access to remote knowledge experts, real-time IoT data, and anywhere-anytime availability in one platform like Manifest."

About TaqtileDigital transformation of organizations' operations continues to accelerate but silos of excellence and expertise still exist. Leveraging AR, cloud computing, and LTE/5G networks, Taqtile's Manifest platform removes these silos with a single, integrated solution. Manifest enables flawless workflows everywhere and every time by aggregating the critical components of operational systems - people, procedures, places, and machines - so that jobs get done faster and better. Companies and defense organizations around the world recognize Manifest as a leading solution for improving operational proficiency and a platform that gives deskless workers instant virtual access to, and step-by-step guidance from, an organization's most experienced technicians and trainers. Taqtile is the recipient of the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award and included on the Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" 2021 list. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

