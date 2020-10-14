Enhance Your Portraits With AKVIS MakeUp 7.5: New Retouching Tool

PERM, Russia, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the release of AKVIS MakeUp 7.5, powerful portrait enhancement software. The update offers the new Chameleon Brush tool, support for more RAW formats, and increased stability.

AKVIS MakeUp is a portrait enhancement program. The software automatically selects a face in a photo and removes flaws and imperfections, creating beautifully clear, radiant skin, flawless yet natural.

In addition to the automatic processing, professional photographers and retouchers will appreciate the mask editing tools and other advanced features like Batch Processing. The program also offers the Vignette and Glamour Glow effects. It allows users to make a dramatic black and white portrait or apply a High Key lighting style to create a specific mood.

The program also includes some helpful retouching tools that allow users to whiten teeth, eliminate the red-eye effect, get rid of blemishes with a click.

Version 7.5 provides the new Chameleon Brush tool that eliminates imperfections preserving the skin texture. It applies the sample from the selected part and treats skin problems. Retouch your photos easily!

Download AKVIS MakeUp 7.5 and try all its features during the 10-day trial period.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (32/64-bit); Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit).

AKVIS MakeUp is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.

AKVIS MakeUp 7.5 Home sells for $39.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses with advanced functionality and extended rights.

The update is free for users who bought the software in the last 12 months. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get MakeUp 7.5 for only $14.95.

For more details about AKVIS MakeUp, please visit akvis.com.

AKVIS ( akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo & video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About the Program: akvis.com/en/makeup/index.php

