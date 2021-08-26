English Language Training Market In China To Grow By $ 80.54 Bn During 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, And Forecast 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China segmented by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the English language training market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 80.54 billion during 2021-2025?

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the English language training market in China is expected to have POSITIVE growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three English Language Training Market in China Participants:

Berlitz Corp.: The company conducts ELT through numerous learning methods that include Targeted learning, Intuitive grammar, and others.

ChinaEDU Corp.: The company offers online test platform, a real-time online question and answer platform that enables students to ask questions to teachers who are available online.

EF Education First Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of ELT solutions including Guided learning courses, Self-study courses, and others.

English Language Training Market In China 2021-2025: Segmentation

English language training market in China is segmented as below:

End-user

Institutional Learners



Individual Learners

Product

Classroom-based



Online



Blended

The English language training market in China is driven by increased investment in online English training vendors. In addition, a rise in the number of international schools is expected to trigger the English language training market in China toward witnessing a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

