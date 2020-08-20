England Logistics Wins Platinum & Gold Hermes Creative Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded one platinum and two gold Hermes Creative Awards.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded one platinum and two gold Hermes Creative Awards. This international awards competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and recognizes creative professionals ranging from corporate marketing departments to freelancers for the concept, writing and design of materials. There were over 6,500 entries from the United States and 19 other countries this year. This is England Logistics' fourth year among Hermes Creative Awards recipients.

England Logistics was honored to be one of five companies in Utah to receive a platinum award. The platinum was received for England Logistics' blog, which was launched in September 2017. The goal of the England Logistics blog is to share the specialized services offered by each division. Blog articles also feature information on the company's culture, discussing internal events and highlighting individual employees. This is the third consecutive year that England Logistics' blog has received a Hermes Creative Award, this year a platinum and previous years' awards being gold. The blog can be viewed at www.englandlogistics.com/blog.

There were eight Utah-based companies who received gold awards. England Logistics' two golds were received for their development and launch of the England Logistics' company store, Base Camp, and their brand champion internal email campaign. The online store has created a more efficient way for internal employees to purchase England Logistics' branded products and clothing. The brand champion campaign was launched as a way for employees to get-to-know the England Logistics brand better and share posts and information on social media. The campaign involved weekly emails, scoreboards, and inspirational ideas.

"The talented individuals at England Logistics elevate each other and strive to excel in their work every day," stated Wendy Barclay, vice president of marketing and public relations. "Each project we focus on involves input from many key players in our company. From idea generation, to content development, to design and delivery, our products are truly an example our teams' coordinated effort."

The Hermes Creative Awards are judged by AMCP industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

A complete list of winners can be viewed at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company is recognized among the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" by Selling Power magazine and "Training Top 125" by Training magazine. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices in Atlanta, GA; Detroit, MI; Greeley, CO; Ogden, UT; and Portland, OR. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

Media Contact Lori Linford 801-656-2864 llinford@englandlogistics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/england-logistics-wins-platinum--gold-hermes-creative-awards-301115950.html

SOURCE England Logistics