England Logistics Training Program Ranked Among Top 100 Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked #51 on Training magazine's annual Training Top 100 list. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been included in the rankings, climbing in the ranks each year. Rebranded from its previous Training Top 125 name, this prestigious list ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The rankings for the top 100 leading organizations were unveiled during a virtual awards gala on February 8, 2021.

Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld shares, "We salute these best-in-class organizations for their steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development; their agility and innovation in transforming their training delivery in response to the pandemic; and their passionate commitment to the current and future success of their people."

Now in its 21 st year, the Training Top 100 is determined by an outside research organization, judging on categories such as training infrastructure and delivery, evaluation and metrics, and training programs and scope.

"I'm so proud of our team for being honored by Training magazine for the fourth consecutive year," shared Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our organization is dedicated to building a strong culture, and part of this process is to train and grow our team to reach their highest potential. Congratulations to our learning and development team and thank you to our amazing team members for supporting our training initiatives."

You can read more about the Training Top 100 list here.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and cold chain LTL, parcel, global logistics, and complete supply chain management. England Logistics is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive opportunities to qualified candidates. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices in Ogden, Utah; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Greeley, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon. To become part of England Logistics' team, call 866-476-7012 or visit https://www.englandlogistics.com.

