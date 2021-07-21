England Logistics To Host 'Speaking Logistics 2021' Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the top 3PL companies in the nation, is giving back to its customers through 'Speaking Logistics 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the top 3PL companies in the nation, is giving back to its customers through 'Speaking Logistics 2021.' Taking place on July 28th, 2021, this inaugural customer-exclusive virtual conference is split up into two unique sessions. One session is created to be presented to the shipping customers of England Logistics, while the other session is specifically crafted for England Logistics' carrier customers.

The conference will feature carefully selected speakers that represent top carrier and shipper industry thought leadership. The aim is to provide both shipper and carrier customers with actionable insight for their organizations. With valuable information to be gained from the shorter, three-hour conference sessions, England Logistics President Jason Beardall indicated this conference is about a focus on customers, whose time is valuable.

"We place immense value on our customers," Beardall said. "Creating and investing time and resources into this conference is one of the ways we strive to give back to our customers. We are as invested in their growth and success as we are in our own team members."

'Speaking Logistics 2021' will be broadcast in a virtual environment but allow attendees to submit questions in advance to be answered by conference speakers. Prompt registration for the conference is critical as customer-only registration ends on July 23rd, 2021. For more information about this conference, please send an email to info@englandlogtistcs.com.

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truck load services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie ® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com.

