Engineering Firm To Double Orlando Office By 2022

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2005, Rashod Johnson, PE, started an infrastructure engineering firm from his home on Chicago's South Side. This company of 1 grew to become Ardmore Roderick (AR), one of the largest Black-owned Infrastructure Engineering firms in the United States. His next objective was to establish a homegrown presence in Central Florida.

" Chicago is where it all began," Johnson said. "However, we want to grow and work on projects in other cities to experience the challenges that come from working in areas with different requirements, conditions, and climates outside of the Midwest. We want to form a team of coast-to-coast experts to serve any client that comes to us, starting with Central Florida."

After a strategic acquisition in 2018, Ardmore Roderick made a home in Orlando, initially establishing their presence to do work for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) at the Orlando International Airport. Their office has grown from 1 to over 20 employees to serve clients like Lockheed Martin and Osceola County. Their focus is design-build and civil engineering, and construction management at-risk. AR is poised for expansion in Central Florida to bring expertise in education, transportation, rail, and utilities.

" Ardmore Roderick Orlando isn't an offshoot of our Midwest operations. We're a Central Florida business whose experience lives and breathes in Central Florida's major industries," said Eric Jimenez, PE, Vice President and Director of Southeast, Caribbean, and Latin America Operations at Ardmore Roderick. "Our team is built of Floridians and our sub-contractors are local. Our expertise has grown within Orlando's footprint and we want to expand to cover more of Central Florida."

AR grew and hired in 2020 and is continuing growth as Floridians get back to work. They look to establish a stronger presence in Central Florida, starting with growing their Orlando location where they aim to double in size by 2022. They need project and construction managers, as well as engineers in multiple facets including electrical, structural, civil, and transmission and substation, and a VP of Utilities.

Ardmore Roderick's Orlando office received the 2020 Eagle Award from the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida (AACCCF), recognizing them as an African-American business that made notable, long-term contributions to economic development within the industry and local community. Interested parties can apply on the Ardmore Roderick website.

