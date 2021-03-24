Engineering Firm Psomas Celebrates 75 Years In Business

The nationally ranked firm continues to thrive and innovate as it looks to the future

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized engineering firm Psomas is celebrating its 75th year in business, and despite the pandemic, indicators show no sign of slowing down. With more than 600 employees and 15 offices in three states, the firm has continued to win new business and grow its footprint amid the pandemic.

"Since 1946, Psomas has been a pioneer in the industry, and we've kept that spirit of innovation ignited for decades," said Steve Margaroni, CEO of Psomas. "As we plan for the years ahead, we'll continue to stand out by delivering exceptional projects and investing in our workforce so they can be highly engaged as they build their Psomas career."

With engineering as an essential industry, Psomas has continued to operate at a robust pace, take on new projects and maintain stability for its workforce despite the challenges of the last year.

Psomas, an employee-owned company, is currently hiring for several positions across its locations and is committed to helping employees identify long-term career paths as Psomas team members. For more information, visit Psomas.com or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Psomas Psomas is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that serves the Western U.S. with unmatched professionalism, a broad offering of services and a first-class team of professionals in and off the field. With a rich 75-year history and an eye on the future, you'll find the team mastering sustainable solutions for growing communities with projects in construction management, engineering, surveying and geospatial services and the environment. Psomas prioritizes work/life balance, social responsibility and a focus on career pathing.

