Engineering.com Announces Next-Level Redesign Built On Its Proprietary ProjectBoard Platform

Serving the world's largest community of engineering professionals and the engineering-minded, the new site takes a series of unique approaches to simplify and enhance user experience.

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Engineering.com ( engineering.com) announced today the official launch of its redesigned platform. Since starting more than 20 years ago, engineering.com has become an invaluable source of information that inspires, educates, and provides access to the latest trends and technologies impacting core disciplines of engineering. The site receives over a million monthly visits from professional engineers, manufacturers, and other technical users worldwide.

&amp;amp;#160;

"We believe engineering is the most important profession in the world because it impacts the quality of life daily for us all and represents humanity's best path forward to a sustainable future," says Frank Baldesarra, Co-Founder & CEO. He continues, "from the beginning, our vision has been to make engineering.com the ultimate resource for engineers, and by doing so, help them solve the most challenging problems to build a better tomorrow. Our resources and support span the entire engineering lifecycle - from makers and STEM/university students to highly tenured engineering professionals and industry leaders."

The new site was "soft-launched" earlier this year, and since then, user behavior, analytics, and direct user feedback have guided the updated functionality of the platform. The new site development uses advanced technology pioneered by engineering.com called ProjectBoard. The primary goal of the new site is to deliver an improved and personalized user experience made possible by user-level customization, along with other design changes. "We appreciate the attention and trust our audience gives us, and in return want to deliver value for every minute invested in our platform by our members," remarked Adrian Nash, CRO.

According to Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Semkiw, "we have worked very hard to create relevance, quality, and depth in our content over the years, but that is only part of the equation." Semkiw continues, "it starts with strong and useful content, but making that information easy to access, uncluttered, well-organized, and filtered by user action and interests is critically important as well. These goals were our guideposts in creating the new platform, and they will continue to help us improve the user experience moving forward."

The layout of the new engineering.com is vastly different than similar online publications. The site is organized by technical disciplines, leveraging "story modules." The modules are arranged in a modern, clean, Netflix-style grid to help users quickly identify and personalize the resources that interest them most. From there, users can drill down into specific content they seek or use the powerful search engine.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum host for problem-solving, trends, technology news, innovation, and tools. As the "ultimate resource" for engineers across disciplines, the company's simple mission is to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. With over 2 million monthly visits to the digital properties in the platform, the company also offers additional resources, including Eng-Tips.com, the world's largest engineering messaging board; TenLInks.com, a directory of CAD, CAM, and CAE; and ProjectBoard, which supports STEM schools, universities, and leading maker organizations around the world through makeprojects.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineeringcom-announces-next-level-redesign-built-on-its-proprietary-projectboard-platform-301305707.html

SOURCE engineering.com