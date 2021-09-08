ENGINE Names Vashti Chatman Chief Talent Officer For US.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, announced today that Vashti Chatman has been named Chief Talent Officer, ENGINE US, effective immediately. She is charged with leading the Human Resources team in the US and will work as a strategic partner with ENGINE's Global CEO, Kasha Cacy, focusing on policies, people, culture, and workplace strategies. She reports directly to Cacy and is a member of ENGINE's Executive Team.

This new role is also a promotion for Chatman. She joined ENGINE in 2015 as Director of Talent for the ENGINE Insights US business pillar, responsible for Human Resources, as well as leading culture, recruitment, and strategy initiatives. Chatman is a certified Human Resources professional with over a decade of successful experience as a generalist; partnering with senior leaders to build and retain high-performing teams.

"Vashti's promotion reflects her enormous talent and the great contributions she has already made to our business," said Cacy. "She has proven herself to be a true leader with a passion for recruiting, developing, and retaining talent, and has also been at the forefront of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. I am excited for our potential with Vashti at the helm."

As Chief Talent Officer, her responsibilities include analyzing human capital data and industry trends to guide recommendations on company policy, building culture, facilitating and developing relationships to mine new talent pools, employee relations, and leading change management efforts as they relate to human capital.

"I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to working closely with Kasha and the HR team as we continue with our mission of building and promoting ENGINE as a company that attracts, develops, and retains the best and brightest talent in the media and marketing space," said Chatman.

