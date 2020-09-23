Engine Media's UMG Launches Gamer Safe Place Workshop And Tournament

- 14 industry leaders will speak during the workshop - Focus on creating safe spaces for all gamers in the gaming industry - Session will be the launchpad to the Gamer Safe Place - Fall Guys Tournament Series TORONTO, Sept.

- 14 industry leaders will speak during the workshop

- Focus on creating safe spaces for all gamers in the gaming industry

- Session will be the launchpad to the Gamer Safe Place - Fall Guys Tournament Series

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) will host a two-hour workshop - Gamer Safe Place -giving voice to 14 female gaming industry leaders and aiming to raise awareness about issues surrounding the online gaming community.

Run by Engine's esports tournament and content platforms UMG Gaming and streamed on UMG.TV, the workshop will be staged on October 1. It will be moderated by Reinessa Gaming, a well-known personality in the gaming community and host on UMG.TV.

The event will discuss strategies to create safe places for all who participate in competitive gaming. The esports community is dominated by male players. However, the esports landscape is changing and evolving to embrace a more inclusive and diverse player community who have often been subjected to harassment, bullying and other mistreatment.

Heather Blair, Director of Brand Partnerships at UMG has played a key role in bringing the event to life.

"I love bringing all these thought leaders together to discuss important topics, but more importantly to find solutions," said Blair.

"Gamer Safe Place is a program developed to create community, positivity and connection in the gaming place, with particular focus on making gaming safe for all, no matter their gender, race, identity or religion.

"With the ability to offer a safe place to game for all, we are excited to use our UMG platform to bring this powerful program to light."

Hour one of the webinar, titled "Closing the Gap" will focus on discussion about how to include more women in the gaming space. Hour two, "How do Women Survive and Grow in this Space?" will include discussion about mental health, education and employment.

Registration is open and free via this website: https://umggaming.com/events/game-safe-place

The webinar will be the launchpad for the upcoming Gamer Safe Place Fall Guys tournament to be held on the UMG Gaming platform. The tournament will consist of four weekly rounds beginning October 2, followed by the championship on November 6, 2020.

Engine Media's UMG features two divisions: UMG Gaming and UMG.TV. UMG Gaming is a leading esports tournament platform running competitions across major titles including Gears of War, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Rocket League, NBA2K, Madden 21 and more.

UMG.TV streams live and on-demand esports events featuring some of the world's leading gamers; supporting your favorite college teams in head-to-head competition and delivering fans the latest content in the world of esports via headline shows including UMG Rewind.

Recently renamed from Torque Esports, Engine Media is a multi-platform media group leading the charge in esports, news streaming and gaming. The completion of the merger between Torque, Frankly Media and WinView Games (originally announced in March of this year) brings together a unique combination of esports content, streaming technology, gaming platforms, data analytics and intellectual property.

Engine Media is focused on new, live, and immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences through partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies.

MODERATORReinessa Gaming ( @ReinessaGaming )

SPEAKER LIST

Christie St. Martin , GamersVote (@cstmartin)

, GamersVote (@cstmartin) LemonKiwi, gaming personality (@LemonKiwi_)

Irene Scholl-Tatevosyan , Nixon Peabody

, Nixon Peabody Heather Adams , XSET (@vegatext)

, XSET (@vegatext) Kendryx, gaming personality (@Kendryx_)

Victoria Horsley , UCEA

Tatiana Tacca, Momentum Worldwide (@TatianaMUFC)

Stefy Bau , Init Esports (@StefyBau)

, Init Esports (@StefyBau) Maria Tamelini, Gamer Safer (@mariatamellini)

(@mariatamellini) Anna Baumann , Rogue Esports (@AnnaBaumann)

, Rogue Esports (@AnnaBaumann) Missharvey, gaming personality (@missharvey)

Lisa Thee , www.lisathee.com

, www.lisathee.com Dr. Caitin McGee , MS, PT, DPT, (@CaitMcGeePT)

This webinar is made possible by the generous support of Sponsors:

HyperX , provider of HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headsets for the webinar panelists and prizes for the Fall Guys tournament 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers

APP GUARD- Cyber Security Software for gamers

And Partners:

Champion

RekTGlobal

GamerSafer

Poker Powher

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies have clients comprised of more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Engine to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, any regulatory or other approvals required in connection therewith and Engine's expectations for growth in its operations and business. In respect of the forward-looking information contained herein, Engine has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time, including assumptions as to obtaining required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements stated herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Engine does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engine-medias-umg-launches-gamer-safe-place-workshop-and-tournament-301136672.html

SOURCE Engine Media Holdings, Inc.