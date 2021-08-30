Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Breaks Local Record With $2.9 Million Sale

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the sale of 11104 Winthrop Way in Tampa, Florida. Evan Pedone, real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach represented his clients in their $2,900,000 purchase. The 3,008 square foot home sold for $964 per square foot, breaking the previously held local sales record. Former Major League Baseball All-Star, Constantino "Tino" Martinez held the listing for his uncle.

"I'm thrilled to have secured what's arguably the best property on Lake Carroll for my clients," said Pedone. "Negotiations were very intense and creative measures had to be taken in order to finalize the transaction. From what I understand, Mr. Martinez's uncle had significant emotional attachment to the property due to countless social events held there — including his daughter's wedding. In the end, my clients closed well below the home's estimated value; yet we still managed to break a local sales record for price per square foot."

Marketed as an opportunity to create a family compound, the property boasts 1.8 acres. It's located within Ski Lake, the only privately-gated community on Lake Carroll, a 210 acre private lake in Hillsborough County. Although there is a poured concrete pad that can accommodate a new 7,000 square foot home, a 3,008 square foot bungalow already exists, comprising 3 bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Other features include a pool, cabana, private pond, and a four-car garage building with a full bathroom and additional room that's currently setup as a home theater room above.

"Evan has focused his efforts on unique and luxury properties from the very beginning," said Michael Wyckoff, Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach. "His drive, tenacity and creativity have served him and his clients well. He works tirelessly for his clients to bring transactions to a successful conclusion."

Closed for $2.9 million, this transaction broke the local sales record for $964 per square foot. The trailing price is for 2424 Carroll Pl at $383 per square foot, a staggering 151 percent increase. Former MLB first baseman, Martinez played for the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1990 through 2005; he also served as a hitting coach for the Miami Marlins in 2013. Throughout his baseball career, he helped players and coaches relocating to his native Tampa Bay area find housing. In 2017, he decided to make his "second career" official and became a licensed real estate agent.

"Evan has fully embraced the Engel & Völkers web and marketing platforms," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida. "He has been extremely successful in securing high end properties for his clients throughout the greater Tampa Bay area, demonstrating a local knowledge of luxury real estate that fits his clients needs."

Pedone joined Engel & Völkes in 2016, when he began his real estate career. Over the last five years, he's managed to maintain an impressive average sales price of more than $1.125 million dollars, earning him a spot among the top real estate professionals, not only in Tampa Bay, but the entire state of Florida. His representation of affluent clientele including celebrities, professional athletes, and business executives has contributed to his spectacular listing inventory such as a world-class winery, hotel and more. Furthermore, he has repeatedly broken local sales records for residential real estate in various neighborhoods throughout Tampa Bay.

