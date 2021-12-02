EngageSmart Named A 2021 Top Workplace In Massachusetts By The Boston Globe

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that it was named a Top Workplace in Massachusetts in the employee-based survey project from The...

EngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT) , a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced that it was named a Top Workplace in Massachusetts in the employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

"Being named a Top Workplace in Massachusetts is a true testament to the supportive, collaborative, and joyful culture our team has created," said Kristen Kenny, Chief People Officer at EngageSmart. "Our employees' well-being is our top priority, so it's rewarding to be recognized as a place where team members enjoy coming to work every day and feel supported both professionally and personally."

The Top Workplaces awards are overseen by Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence. The awards are based solely on employee feedback from Energage's anonymous, science-based, employee engagement survey. Organizations are evaluated against the industry's most robust benchmark, based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

Fewer than 3 percent of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation, making these achievements clear differentiators among peers. The Boston Globe and Energage partnered to survey 80,000 employees across 363 companies and award 150 companies Top Workplace in Massachusetts designations,

