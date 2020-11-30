Engagement-Based Gifting Platform, Loop & Tie, Joins The Global GivingTuesday Movement By Donating Holiday Gifts To Nonprofit Staff Across The Country

As a token of appreciation, staff and volunteers supporting nonprofits nationwide will be able to pick, or donate, their gift through the choice-based gifting platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This GivingTuesday, Loop & Tie, a leading engagement platform that helps businesses connect with employees and customers through gifting, will celebrate giving by sponsoring the holiday gifting programs for nonprofit organizations across the country. With a program focused specifically on grassroots nonprofits, the choice-based gifting platform has partnered with Zora's House, amongst others, allowing for their hardworking staff and volunteers to pick, or donate, their holiday gift this season, so that nothing goes unwanted or unused.

"We believe that small acts of generosity build long-lasting relationships," said Sara Rodell, founder and CEO of Loop & Tie. "Volunteers and staff are the lifeblood of nonprofits, and while donor gifts are usually given, rarely are nonprofits able to stretch their budgets to give appreciation gifts to those working on the mission. For GivingTuesday, we're honored to help acknowledge these changemakers, not just by sending gifts but by expressing gratitude and appreciation that's essential for staff and volunteer engagement and retention."

Loop & Tie has always provided the option to donate a gift, but this takes their commitment to giving forward to the next phase. "This program will go beyond Giving Tuesday as we are actively looking for grassroots nonprofit organizations that we can support in this way," said Benish Shah, Chief Growth Officer at Loop & Tie. "We want to give forward by helping nonprofits show an extra layer of appreciation to the volunteers and nonprofit staff that work tirelessly for others."

Since 2011, Loop & Tie has been changing the way businesses think about gifting. Disrupting the $125B corporate gifting industry, Loop & Tie has designed a choice-based gifting platform that lets businesses replace the dated practice of sending the same boring, one-size-fits-all gift to everyone. Instead, they create curated gift collections ranging from $25- $500 with gifts across home & bath, travel, food, drinks, lifestyle, social impact and more. Recipients can then select their favorite item, or choose to donate their gift, making the gift exchange a new source of data and communication.

Loop & Tie is an engagement platform that helps businesses connect with customers through the art of gifting. The choice-based gifting platform sends happiness and a sense of appreciation that is essential for long-lasting customer relationships. Loop & Tie has worked with more than 100 Fortune 500 and startups companies across sales, marketing, tech and sports to deliver 300,000+ gifts from 400 brands, inclusive of small and BIPOC-owned businesses.

