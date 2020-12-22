Engagedly Bags Three Awards At Brandon Hall Tech Awards 2020

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly, a leader in performance management and employee engagement software, won three Brandon Hall Tech Awards announced on 10th December 2020. Brandon Hall Technology Awards conducted by Brandon Hall Group, is a leading independent Human Capital Management Research and Analyst firm. Engagedly won Gold in Best Advance in Performance Management Technology and Silver in Best Advance in Social Talent Management Technology. Engagedly's Mentoring Complete platformwon Bronze in Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools.

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people's reviews are effective and easy, so that employees stay engaged and productive.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to win three awards including Gold in Best Advance In Performance Management Technology. This is a testament to our team's focus and execution to better align performance management to people enablement and organizational strategy. We are honored that Brandon Hall recognized the shift in how organizations are talking about people's performance in this environment," said Srikant Chellappa, President at Engagedly and Mentoring Complete.

Brandon Hall Group's annual Excellence in Technology Awards Program recognizes organizations that create or implement technologies to improve productivity and enable innovation. The Excellence in Technology Awards are for companies that develop or implement a technology that measurably impacts Learning & Development, Talent Management, Human Resources, Sales Functions and Business Operations. Solution providers and user organizations that successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools are invited to submit applications.

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Awards Program Head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

A panel of veteran independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product : What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

: What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators : What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition : What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

View the complete list of winners here .

About Engagedly & Mentoring Complete: Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement and development. Engagedly's cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people's reviews are effective and easy so that employees stay engaged and productive. The automated performance management and employee development platform makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.

Mentoring Complete by Engagedly was founded in 1989 by Rene Petrin at Management Mentors which was later acquired by Engagedly in 2019. We consider ourselves experts in designing and implementing successful business and corporate mentoring programs.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.' To learn more visit ( http://www.brandonhall.com )

