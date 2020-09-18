Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named RPO Leader By HRO Today Magazine

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, has been recognized as an RPO Leader on HRO Today's 2020 Baker's Dozen Mid-Size Deals Customer Satisfaction Ratings and took the #2 spot on the list. Their unique approach to finding the right talent and advising organizations on keeping that talent is validated by the recent rankings.

"Thank you to our clients. We are honored to be ranked for the eleventh time as a Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) leader," said Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions president Darren Findley. "At Engage2Excel the team is passionate about finding the right talent for our clients, while providing them with solutions designed to meet their immediate and long-term hiring needs."

The HRO Today recognition is just the latest in Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions' momentum in the market. Early this year they were positioned as a Major Contender in RPO Services by Research Firm Everest Group, and became a global underwriter for the Global 2020 Candidate Experience Awards (CandEs) Benchmark Research Program by Talent Board.

The Baker's Dozen highlights the top RPO providers from hundreds of companies across the country. As the most vast and distinguished customer satisfaction survey in the RPO industry, service providers are ranked on size of deal, as well as breadth and quality of service.

"The way the world works and hires talent today has changed. In these uncertain times Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions is uniquely positioned in the recruiting space to meet the needs of this new normal," adds Findley. "Our dedicated team exemplifies our mission to provide our clients the freedom to be strategic and compete more effectively in today's talent market."

