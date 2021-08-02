Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named A Major Contender In Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) In North America Services By PEAK Matrix Assessment

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage2Excel, Inc., a leading provider of recruitment, employee engagement and recognition services, is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in North America Services in the 2021 PEAK Matrix report by Everest Group.

"Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions was listed as a Major Contender in RPO in Everest Group's worldwide report back in April. To be featured as a Major Contender in RPO in North America Services as well validates the hard work our team puts in day-in and day-out," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "The hiring tsunami has been occurring over the past few months with no sign of slowing down, and organizations need a partner who can bring in the right resources to meet this challenge."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. To arrive at these results, the Peak Matrix examined the following criteria: market impact such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and through vision & capability including vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint.

The report cites several key factors in Engage2Excel's RPO offering that led to its positioning as a Major Contender, including agility, superior candidate experience and the ability to bundle engagement & experience technology with core recruitment services.

"So much has changed over the last 18 months," adds Findley. "But the one thing that has remained consistent is our team's dedication to our client's success. Our clients and candidates deserve to have an exceptional experience during the talent acquisition process, and our team helps to create it by adapting ways organizations attract, hire and retain talent."

Everest Group has prepared an excerpt report based on its findings, which can be found here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results. Learn more at www.engage2excel.com

