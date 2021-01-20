Engage™️ Is THE Hearing Aid And Lifestyle Device

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Audio® announces the launch of Engage™️ to evolve hearing healthcare as we know it. Welcome to unrivaled clarity of speech, high-resolution Bluetooth streaming, and industry-leading rechargeable technology delivered directly to your door.

"Engage™️ Enlite is a breakthrough toward our vision of providing affordable high quality hearing help to the millions of Americans who have difficulty hearing. Engage combines a deep scientific approach together with powerful wearable technology in an easy to order, easy to use, and affordable package. In my more than 40 years in the hearing aid industry, Engage represents a giant leap forward with a simple lifestyle oriented hearing solution that provides meaningful hearing help to improve people's lives." said Henry Smith, Chief Technology Officer at Lucid Audio®.

In a clinical study, 3 out of 4 listeners preferred the natural sound created though our Powered by Lucid® technology.

We've partnered with University of Texas at Dallas, a top ranked audiology school nationally, to evaluate nearly 100,000 audiograms and create optimal pre-programmed settings, removing the need for an in-person hearing exam. When your Engage™️ Enlite arrives, you'll be able to choose your ideal setting and volume right out of the box. Take calls, listen to music or podcasts all from one device using our innovative app.

About Lucid Audio

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Lucid Audio® is passionately focused on our goal of helping more people hear better at all ages and stages. We are a team of experts in acoustic research and cutting-edge hearing device development, engineering and designing products in the USA. Innovation, education and hearing conservation are central to our mission.

