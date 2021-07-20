Enfusion Promotes Dan Groman To Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion, the leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced the promotion of Dan Groman from Co-Head of Technology to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role, Groman will lead the overall Software Development, Product Management, IT and Security teams in driving strategic technology development and innovation to maximize Enfusion's impact as a solutions partner for institutional investment managers and hedge funds.

"We are thrilled to have Dan step into this new role as we embark on the next phase of our growth and innovation roadmap," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "From day one, Dan's unmatched enthusiasm for technology has allowed him to engineer value-added solutions that solve our clients' biggest challenges in a meaningful way instead of simply creating widgets. He has an established reputation for being a client-first, forward thinker with deep product expertise. As CTO, Dan will continue to accelerate the innovation of our cloud-native platform and services to not only help our clients solve the operational challenges they face today, but to prepare them for a successful and scalable future."

Groman joined Enfusion in 2016 as a software developer and was an integral force behind building out Enfusion's data warehouse, coding solutions and directing initiatives in all areas of software engineering, including leading the proof of concept for the firm's visual analytics platform and building out the engineering training program. Since then, he has worked closely with the founding partners to manage Enfusion's software development teams and lead the IT and Security teams globally. Prior to joining Enfusion, Groman was a Systems Engineer at CME Group working on the exchange's systems infrastructure. Groman began his career in middle- and back-office operations for institutional managers, holding positions at Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services and King Street Capital Management.

"Enfusion brings a truly differentiated approach to investment management technology and services and I am honored to be leading a stellar team of technologists and product managers who are dedicated to taking Enfusion to the next level with our robust, reliable and risk-proofed solution," said Groman. "Enfusion's pioneering history in building agile cloud-native SaaS solutions on one dataset, well before 'cloud' was mainstream, has been a big inspiration for me. I look forward to building on that foundation, turning cutting-edge technology into a strategic asset for our clients and continuing to bring efficiency to investment workflow for fund managers around the world."

Groman's promotion to CTO comes after a record period of growth for Enfusion. The firm signed 160 new fund managers to the platform in 2020 and experienced triple-digit client growth year-over-year in APAC. Enfusion presently serves more than 600 clients from nine global offices.

About EnfusionEnfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system and across one golden data set. Through our industry-leading software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, we create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth.

As a Fintech leader and pioneer in developing innovative solutions, Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents. In 2021, Enfusion was named Best EMS/OMS Provider by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards and Best Institutional Investment Solution at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. For more information about its technology and Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusion.com/ .

