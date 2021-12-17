Enfusion Changes The Game For Portfolio Managers And Traders With Full Portfolio Transparency And Control On Mobile

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (ENFN) , a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services serving 680+ investment managers, today announced significant mobile innovations for its market-leading front-to-back-office investment management platform, enabling real-time access to a broader array of information for Enfusion clients across desktop, web, and mobile. More robust order and execution management (OEMS) functionality is now available on the Enfusion mobile app providing portfolio managers and traders with real-time transparency and control of their full portfolio, regardless of location.

Enfusion's native mobile app, introduced in February of this year, is available for both iOS and Android. Enabled with real-time reporting and market data, the enhanced app not only provides managers with full visibility into the real-time status of their portfolios, it also empowers them to add to or, more importantly, unwind positions. Enfusion operates across devices as one ecosystem, with one unified dataset at its core, providing portfolio managers and traders the freedom to seamlessly move from one device to another throughout the trading day while maintaining access to real-time accurate positions.

In addition to the OEMS functionality, highlighted additional mobile capabilities include:

Portfolio Management : Full mobile access to all personalized, client-configured reports, as well as 250+ dynamic portfolio views for real-time tick-by-tick monitoring of all positions in the market.

: Full mobile access to all personalized, client-configured reports, as well as 250+ dynamic portfolio views for real-time tick-by-tick monitoring of all positions in the market. Compliance: Pre-trade compliance management which provides managers with the ability to conduct compliance monitoring, override exceptions, and view and respond to alerts in real-time.

Pre-trade compliance management which provides managers with the ability to conduct compliance monitoring, override exceptions, and view and respond to alerts in real-time. Managed Services: Safe and secure access to insights and reports and browser-based communication with Enfusion's middle and back-office Managed Services teams as well as the ability to securely share documents such as audit trial balances, shadow accounting, and P&L statements in mobile optimized formats, eliminating the need for less-secure transfer mechanisms such as email.

"The past two years have driven the asset management industry into a much more decentralized and flexible work environment than ever before, pushing technology boundaries farther than previously imagined," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. "Enfusion is committed to providing the technology that our global community of clients expect to perform their jobs with a high level of efficiency and precision. Providing critical innovations on mobile and enabling traders and portfolio managers to confidently perform their jobs without the traditional dependence on physical location is the type of advancements that we are passionate about providing to our clients."

"Providing managers with a new kind of unfettered access to the markets is paramount to how we think about evolution— regardless of the limitations of physical locations. Have a lightbulb moment while in a meeting? Our app lets you get your idea to market immediately. Need to react to a sudden downturn in the market? Enfusion allows you to unwind a position right from the palm of your hand," added Dan Groman, CTO of Enfusion. "These capabilities on mobile are a significant innovation for the entire asset management industry and one that we believe will significantly improve front-office workflow."

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 680+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.Source Code: ENFN-IRABX-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005356/en/