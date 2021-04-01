Enforcement Notification - Charges Laid - Surrey Real Estate Developer Charged With Tax Evasion

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Devender Singh Dhillon of Surrey, British Columbia, was charged on March 26, 2021 with two counts of making false statements and three counts of Goods and Services...

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced today that Devender Singh Dhillon of Surrey, British Columbia, was charged on March 26, 2021 with two counts of making false statements and three counts of Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) evasion under the Excise Tax Act.

The criminal charges laid against Mr. Dhillon allege that he failed to report and remit $371,735.52 in GST/HST collected from the sale of eight residential properties in North Vancouver and Surrey. As director of Oakwood Homes Inc. and Elgin Oaks Homes Ltd., Mr. Dhillon was actively involved in the companies' purchase and development of real estate, and maintained the companies' books and records. It is also alleged that Mr. Dhillon failed to report over $10 million in sales on the companies' GST/HST returns, for the March 2013 to September 2015 reporting period.

All case-specific allegations above were obtained from the court records, including the "Information to Obtain a Search Warrant", the principal document used to set out the grounds for the issuance of a search warrant. It describes the offence(s) alleged, the records or things to be searched for and the premises to be searched.

The CRA investigates suspected cases of tax evasion, fraud, and other serious violations of tax laws and recommends cases to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for criminal prosecution. During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the PPSC conviction rate for tax-related crimes was 94%.

The CRA remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, as well as the social and economic well-being of Canadians during these unprecedented times. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion and false claims with all tools available to them. The CRA is continuously working towards making sure that individuals and businesses claim income earned, eligible losses, and benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. As a result of COVID-19, we are seeing the increased importance of these benefits, and are working to make sure that they continue to be available to Canadians. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled, including ineligible claims for COVID-19 benefits, may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

The CRA has set up a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current on the CRA's enforcement efforts.

Associated Links Leads Program Voluntary Disclosures Program

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter - @ CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Tweet Surrey real estate developer charged with #TaxEvasion #CdnTax

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency