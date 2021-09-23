Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IN THE MATTER OF Yonathan Chanoch Shields - Penalty Hearing

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - A penalty hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Yonathan Chanoch Shields.

The Hearing Panel will consider the penalty to be imposed as a result of their decision dated July 20, 2021, which found that Mr. Shields acted contrary to Dealer Member Rules 1300.1(a) and 1300.1(q). Mr. Shields implemented a high-risk options on futures trading strategy for nine clients. The clients suffered a combined loss of approximately $1.2 million USD.

The Hearing Panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Shields, 2021 IIROC 15

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Shields's conduct in April 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of R.J. O'Brien & Associates Canada Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Shields is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The penalty hearing is open to the public unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing may contact IIROC's National Hearing Officer at NHC1@iiroc.ca in advance of the hearing to obtain further details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held via videoconference on October 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.

