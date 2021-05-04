Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IN THE MATTER OF Edward Ho Rha - Adjournment

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - A set date hearing was held before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Edward Ho Rha on April 22, 2021.

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - A set date hearing was held before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Edward Ho Rha on April 22, 2021. The hearing was adjourned to June 3, 2021.

The hearing concerns allegations against Mr. Rha that:

a) Between January 2016 and May 2017, Mr. Rha engaged in excessive trading that was unsuitable and inconsistent with good business practices in the accounts of two clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 1300.1(o) and (q);

b) Between January and December 2017, Mr. Rha failed in his know your client obligations for his clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(a);

c) Between January and December 2017, Mr. Rha engaged in excessive trading that was unsuitable and inconsistent with good business practices in the accounts of two clients, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 1300.1(o) and (q); and

d) In October 2017, Mr. Rha borrowed money from a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.2(3).

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Rha's conduct in April 2018. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Calgary branch of Richardson GMP Limited (now Richardson Wealth Limited) and the Calgary branch of Mackie Research Capital Corporation, both IIROC-regulated firms. Mr. Rha is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The set date appearance is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the appearance should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at NHC1@iiroc.ca to obtain the details. The date for the discipline hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca

Set Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT)

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at: https://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/75e41bd7-ec26-45b8-8759-ac319a255288_en.pdf

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings - including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels - are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

