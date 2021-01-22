Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC To Hold Penalty Hearing For Former St. Catharines Investment Advisor Dean Martin Jenkins

ST. CATHERINES, ON, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A penalty hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Dean Martin Jenkins.

The Hearing Panel will consider the penalty to be imposed as a result of its December 8, 2020 decision (the "Merits Decision"), which found Mr. Jenkins liable for the following contravention:

(a) Between November 2013 and February 12, 2016, Mr. Jenkins facilitated off-book investments for various clients without the knowledge or approval of his Dealer Member and received remuneration for the investments, contrary to Dealer Member Rules 18.14 and 29.1.

The Merits Decision is available at: Re Jenkins, 2020 IIROC 44

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Jenkin's conduct in October 2018. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the St. Catharines branch of Edward Jones Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Jenkins is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

Hearing Date: The hearing will be held by way of videoconference on March 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The penalty hearing is open to the public, unless the Hearing Panel orders otherwise. Members of the public who would like to attend the hearing should contact IIROC's National Hearing Coordinator at NHC1@iiroc.ca to obtain the details. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings - including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels - are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

