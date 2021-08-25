Enforcement Notice - Hearing - IIROC Begins Disciplinary Action Against Former BBS Securities Inc. UDP Bardya Ziaian

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in the matter of Bardya Ziaian.

The discipline hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Ziaian engaged in improper trading activity by obtaining allocations of new issues for proprietary trading and not to allocate the new issues to clients of BBS Securities Inc., contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Ziaian's conduct in May 2015. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative at BBS Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Ziaian is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

The hearing is open to the public unless the Panel orders otherwise. The decision of the Hearing Panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Hearing Date: The hearing will commence on January 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Location: Atchison & Denman, 155 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations, is available at:

Ziaian, Bardya - Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

