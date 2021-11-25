Enforcement Notice - Hearing 21-0218 - IN THE MATTER OF Philippe Bélisle - Review Application

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 11, 2021, Philippe Bélisle filed an application with the Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers (TMF) for review of the penalty decision made on October 12, 2021 by an IIROC hearing panel.

The penalty decision is available at:

Re Bélisle, 2021 IIROC 23

More information about the review process is available at:

Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers (TMF)

* * *

